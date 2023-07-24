(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Six teens were detained by Colorado Springs Police after they were spotted near a Kia with its back window broken out on the morning of Monday, July 24.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Monday, CSPD received a call about suspicious activity in the 1800 block of Ralph’s Ridge, near South Circle Drive.

CSPD said the caller reported seeing about six teenagers, three boys and three girls, near a Kia Forte that had its rear window broken out.

Due to a recent pattern of Kia thefts, CSPD said multiple officers responded to the scene to try and find the teens. While officers were on scene processing the Kia, the teens returned to the scene.

CSPD said officers were able to detain one of the teens quickly, and after setting up containment, located four more. CSPD confirmed to FOX21 that a total of six teens were detained in connection to this incident.

The teens have not been named, and CSPD could not provide any additional details on possible charges or arrests.