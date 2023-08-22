UPDATE: TUESDAY 8/22/2023 10:48 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A shelter-in-place order for the Broadmoor Valley neighborhood has been lifted after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was searching for an armed suspect with firearms in the 3800 block of Broadmoor Valley Road, near Cheyenne Mountain Resort.

CSPD told the public to continue to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

FOX21 News has a crew on the scene and will update this article once we know more.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shelter-in-place for Broadmoor Valley neighborhood, armed suspect in area, police say

TUESDAY 8/22/2023 10:28 a.m.

A shelter-in-place has been activated for the Broadmoor Valley neighborhood due to an armed suspect with firearms in the 3800 block of Broadmoor Valley Road, near Cheyenne Mountain Resort.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) told the public to avoid the area, and for people nearby to shelter in place. “CSPD will send an all-clear message when appropriate,” stated police.