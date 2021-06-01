CSPD searching for man in connection to 2020 murder

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is actively trying to locate a man in connection to the May 2020 murder of then 36-year-old Samantha Morgan.

CSPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Billy Joe Torrez, Jr. for murder in the first degree.

Morgan was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of May 29. The people who transported her told officers that she was shot in a parking lot near 4600 Hinsdale Way in Colorado Springs.

Morgan died of her injuries shortly after.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.