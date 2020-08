COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help finding 14-year-old Amiya Johnson.

Police say she was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, near the Ross Dress for Less on Bloomington Street.

Amiya is about 5’6″ tall, 180 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black Star Wars shirt, denim shorts, and tie dye slippers.

Please call (719) 444-7000 with any information about Amiya.