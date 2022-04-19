COLORADO SPRINGS — Thanks to a thoughtful school resource officer, a local middle schooler has a new baseball bat to play with this season.

According to a Facebook post by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), School Resource Officer Le at West Middle School learned one of his students had been a victim of theft, and wanted to help.

The student, named Oakley, recently had most of his baseball gear stolen, including his bat. When Officer Le found out, he reached out to a fellow west side neighbor, Sergeant Newton with CSPD, for help. Scheels Sporting Goods stepped up and answered the call, donating a brand new bat to Oakley, which Officer Le and Sgt. Newton were able to present to him on Monday.











They also gave Oakley a pep talk about paying it forward and always being willing to help your neighbors.

Thanks to the officers and Scheels, Oakley can now batter up with a fresh new bat and a champion’s smile.