CSPD responding to third shooting on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday night CSPD said there was a shooting on Fountain Springs Grove which is near Fountain Blvd & Jet Wing Drive.

CSPD spokesperson told FOX21 this shooting was deadly.

This is the third shooting in less than 24 hours in the Colorado Springs area.

The first shooting happened around 10 a.m. on the west side of the Springs. The second happened around 3:45 p.m. downtown. CSPD is still working to determine if all of these are connected.

FOX21 will have more details when available.