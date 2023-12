(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that took place in the 5900 block of Constitution Avenue Saturday morning.

🚨 Happening Now 🚨



CSPD has had an officer-involved shooting in the 5900 Block of Constitution Ave. PIO is responding.



More updates will come as appropriate. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 16, 2023

FOX21 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article when more information is released.