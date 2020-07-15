CSPD releases footage of in-custody death in the Broadmoor community

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released 911 audio and officers body-worn camera video from May 24, 2020, of an in-custody death of Chad Burnett.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 2700 block of Ashgrove Street.

CSPD said while typically do not release the video from officers until the District Attorney’s Office has made their final determination, however, CSPD believes it is in the public’s interest to release the footage. This decision was made in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office as well as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office who investigated this incident.

Due to the substantial amount of time on the scene, according to CSPD, the most significant events during this incident are shown in the primary video. Police say for transparency, the use of force will be played in full. While only one officer’s Body Worn Camera depicting the use of force is used in the primary video, CSPD has also included the other individual involved officer’s Body Worn Camera videos showing the use of force.

The below video will highlight the following portions:

911 audio from the reporting party (Begins at 00:00:22)

911 audio from a secondary reporting party/witness (Begins at 00:07:59)

Officers first interaction with Broadmoor Information and Security (Begins at 00:12:35)

Officers first interaction with the reporting party (Begins at 00:16:01)

Officers first contact with the suspect (Begins at 00:21:32)

Suspect’s 911 Call to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (Begins at 00:29:21)

Officer Daigle’s Body Worn Camera during entire use of force incident (Begins at 00:29:55)

The following information is also provided