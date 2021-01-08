CSPD releases body camera footage of Nov. 4 officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released information including body camera footage of the November 4, 2020, officer-involved shooting at Highway 115 and Fort Carson Gate 2.

On their website , CSPD noted that while typically, body-worn camera video is not released until the District Attorney’s Office has made their final determination, they believe it is in the public’s interest to release the footage.

WARNING: The video contains strong language and violent content that could be disturbing to some viewers.

The video includes:

Radio Traffic Audio Between Sergeant Wingert and CSPD Communications

Corporal Ford’s Body Worn Camera From Beginning of Incident to Rendering Aid

Officer D’Amour’s Body Worn Camera From Beginning of Incident to Rendering Aid

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Dean Trasente. According to police, when officers pulled in behind the vehicle, Trasente exited with a firearm. The two involved officers, Cpl. Clinton Ford and Officer Ashley D’Amour fired at least one shot killing Trasente.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident.