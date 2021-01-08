CSPD releases body camera footage of Nov. 4 officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released information including body camera footage of the November 4, 2020, officer-involved shooting at Highway 115 and Fort Carson Gate 2.
On their website , CSPD noted that while typically, body-worn camera video is not released until the District Attorney’s Office has made their final determination, they believe it is in the public’s interest to release the footage.
WARNING: The video contains strong language and violent content that could be disturbing to some viewers.
The video includes:
- Radio Traffic Audio Between Sergeant Wingert and CSPD Communications
- Corporal Ford’s Body Worn Camera From Beginning of Incident to Rendering Aid
- Officer D’Amour’s Body Worn Camera From Beginning of Incident to Rendering Aid
The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Dean Trasente. According to police, when officers pulled in behind the vehicle, Trasente exited with a firearm. The two involved officers, Cpl. Clinton Ford and Officer Ashley D’Amour fired at least one shot killing Trasente.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident.