(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for four men, allegedly armed with guns, who are accused of stealing a woman’s car late Sunday, April 2.

According to CSPD, on Sunday around 10:21 p.m., officers were notified of an armed carjacking in the 1400 block of South Corona Avenue, near South Nevada Avenue and I25.

Officers learned a woman was confronted by four men armed with guns, who stole her vehicle and then left the area.

Police said the victim’s car is a silver 2019 Honda Civic with Colorado plate: CJMT87.

The investigation is ongoing.