(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect is now in custody after apparently stabbing a person inside a vehicle south of downtown, before leaving the scene and changing clothes, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Thursday, Dec. 28 just after 4 p.m. a driver stopped at a business in the 1500 block of South Tejon Street, near the intersection of South Nevada Avenue and Brookside Street, claiming his friend was stabbed inside the vehicle by a suspect who left the scene.

Officers responded and found the victim who was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they found the suspect a few blocks away, who had changed clothes. CSPD took the suspect into custody without incident.

The business was closed for a brief amount of time during the investigation.