(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a person has been hospitalized after a shooting overnight on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

CSPD told FOX21 that on Tuesday, at around 4 a.m. police got a call about a shooting near the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. Police said someone in a vehicle fired at least one round at another vehicle stopped at a red light and then left the scene.

According to CSPD, one person was shot and taken to the hospital, where they are currently stable.

At this time there have been no arrests in the shooting, but police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Traffic at the intersection of N. Powers Blvd. and Constitution Ave. was impacted until about 6 a.m. Tuesday. CSPD said it continues to investigate the incident.