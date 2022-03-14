COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is battling a 2-alarm fire on the 10th floor at Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs

CSFD first reported the fire at 10:38 a.m. Per its latest update, the fire is under control and contained to the 10th floor. Two minor injuries have been reported.

CSFD is still on the scene and is working to contain any hotspots. The cause of the fire is unknown.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 411 Lakewood Circle; Satellite Hotel. Engine 8 on scene reporting fire showing on the 10th floor. 2nd alarm called