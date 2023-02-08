(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An officer’s car was hit during a traffic stop on I-25 after a driver apparently failed to move over, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), which further stated that the officer was not injured.

According to CSPD on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 11:20 p.m. a CSPD officer was contacting a motorist for a traffic violation on southbound I-25, just north of the exit for South Academy Boulevard.

While the officer was in contact with the driver, another driver hit the officer’s vehicle and failed to stop or report the crash. CSPD said the driver failed to move over as required by law, resulting in the collision.

The officer was not in his vehicle at the time, and neither the officer nor the driver he was contacting were injured in the crash. CSPD said the vehicle is believed to be a white or silver SUV with fresh damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. CSPD is investigating to identify the vehicle or the driver.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.