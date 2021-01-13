CSPD needs help finding two people of interest in connection to a brush fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two people of interest that they want to question in regards to a brush and grass fire.

On December 8, 2020, around 4:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a brush and grass fire in an open space along the Smith Reservoir. The CSFD was able to successfully contain the fire.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a teenaged boy in the immediate area of the fire. A second boy was also reported in the same area.

Both individuals are described as white males, the first being approximately 5’8, with short dark hair, thin build, wearing a blue jacket and glasses.

Both were seen leaving the area in a black Toyota Corolla with unknown license plates and light colored bumper stickers.

Pictures of the first juvenile male and the vehicle are above.

At this time, CSPD said both individuals are persons of interest and may have more information related to the fire.

If you recognize this individual(s) or vehicle, or were witness/have any information, please call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000, or Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP to remain anonymous.