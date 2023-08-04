(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public for help in a homicide investigation that occurred on the south side of Colorado Springs in January.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of East Brookside Street. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in an apartment with gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified by the El Paso Coroner’s Office as 31-year-old Darrian Adame. CSPD has not been able to find the suspect in Adame’s death.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said the suspect is a black man with a thin build and is possibly between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall. He was wearing a dark hooded puffy jacket, blue jeans, and New Balance tennis shoes.

The suspect was downtown before he went to the area of East Brookside Street, according to CSPD. The suspect left after the homicide in a white Toyota Corolla, possibly a 2014 model or newer.

Anyone who has any information on the suspect or the crime is encouraged to contact Pikes Peak area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or call CSPD at 719-444-7000.