COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for assistance in helping locate an At-Risk, 82 year old man.

Donald Spaulding, who was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, gray pants, and black colored shoes. Spaulding was last seen in the 4300 block of Womack Drive, around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Spaulding has been located walking near the Homestead Trail in the past.

Please call CSPD’s non-emergency line at (719) 444-7000, with any information to help in locating Spaulding.