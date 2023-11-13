(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now asking the community for help in addressing a critical need in emergency response capabilities.

“One of the things that it brought to mind was the sheer amount of need for medical aid that our officers provided during that shooting,” remarked Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.

On the night of Nov. 19, 2022, CSPD officers were equipped with trauma kits which played a pivotal role in providing immediate medical care at the scene, saving numerous lives. However, the intensity of the tragedy highlighted the need for additional medical supplies.

Recognizing the need for a proactive response, CSPD has enlisted the assistance of the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs. The Police Foundation has launched a community-driven initiative, urging donations to fund an additional 250 lifesaving trauma kits for the department.

The ambitious goal is to raise $29,000 to assemble these kits, which will then be incorporated into mass trauma bags placed in every patrol supervisor’s vehicle.

Each mass trauma bag will contain 10 individual trauma kits, curated with essential supplies: two chest seals, two tourniquets, one Celox bandage, and one trauma dressing. This strategic distribution ensures that officers can adapt to the unique needs of each victim, optimizing their ability to administer immediate care.

The Police Foundation’s initiative aims to deploy 25 mass trauma bags, effectively covering every patrol division in Colorado Springs. These medical trauma kits have proven to be instrumental in bridging the crucial gap between an incident and professional medical intervention.

“Oftentimes, the things that they have in that medical trauma kit are really what stands between an individual dying there on the scene,” said Chief Vasquez.

CSPD and The Police Foundation are emphasizing that this initiative is not just about responding to emergencies; it is a proactive step towards strengthening the city’s capacity to handle unforeseen crises with precision and efficiency.

“If there is, unfortunately, another mass shooting, there are ten kits in each supervisor vehicle to come out and take care of our citizens. And the officers don’t have to use their own kits that are in their vehicles,” explained Nicole Magic, the President of the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs.

For those interested in contributing to this crucial cause, donations can be made at https://www.policefoundationofcoloradosprings.org/donate.html.

By supporting this initiative, the community actively participates in fortifying the city’s emergency response infrastructure, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents in times of need.