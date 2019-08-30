CSPD need help finding family of pedestrian killed

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday around 2 a.m. officers responded to a car versus pedestrian crash off West Colorado Avenue.

When officers arrived the man who was struck by a car had serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Police said the driver involved remained at the crash site. Upon arrival, officers located the male pedestrian with serious bodily injuries.

When officers did their preliminary examination, they found that the pedestrian did not use the crosswalk and stepped into the westbound lane of West Colorado Avenue when he was struck by the car.

According to police, on Wednesday the pedestrian died from his injuries and was identified as 54-year-old John Park.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office attempted to notify Mr. Park’s next of kin; however, no family members could be found. If you recognize him, or know the whereabouts of his family, please contact the CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

Mr. Park is the 30th traffic related fatality and the sixth pedestrian killed in Colorado Springs in 2019. At this time last year, there were 34 traffic fatalities in the city.