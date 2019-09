COLORADO SPRINGS — Police say 72-year-old Bekkah Salaam is missing. They are asking for your help locating her.

According to Colorado Springs Police, Salaam is an at-risk adult and last seen in the 3400 block of North Carefree Circle around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

She is believed to be wearing a gray jacket, long jean shirt, and a beanie.

If you see her or have any information call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.