(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — A man, who was naked and allegedly threatening citizens in the 5300 block of Fossil Butte Drive near Dublin Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway before he apparently assaulted an officer, was arrested over the weekend.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, and found the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Anthony Cordova, who was being subdued by citizens in the area.

According to CSPD, Cordova was placed on a mental health hold and transported to a hospital.

While Cordova was in a treatment room, an officer was completing mental health hold paperwork, when CSPD said Cordova left from the room and immediately assaulted the officer.

The officer was able to subdue Cordova with the assistance of security officers at the hospital.

Cordova was taken to the El Paso County Jail for Second Degree Assault on a Peace Officer. The officer was treated for minor injuries.