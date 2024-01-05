(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who was seen by witnesses speeding and passing vehicles before losing control and crashing, has been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Wednesday, Jan. 3, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and identified the motorcyclist as 40-year-old Alexander King.

On Friday, Dec. 29 just before 4:30 p.m., police were called to the area of North Nevada and East Willamette Avenues regarding a crash involving a motorcycle. King was taken to the hospital by emergency personnel, where he later died of his injuries.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Cora Mitchell Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Cora Mitchell

Police said based on witness accounts, King was traveling north on Nevada Ave. at a high rate of speed passing vehicles, when he tried to brake before entering the intersection and lost control where he was ejected from the bike.

CSPD said King was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.