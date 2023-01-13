(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A student was allegedly found to be in possession of a BB gun at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to Devra Ashby, the Spokesperson for Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11), the High School has also been placed on a ‘secure status’ while police investigate, and a message has been sent out to parents.

CSPD said that a School Resource Officer (SRO) was initially alerted to a student that may have had a gun. When the SRO went to approach the student, he apparently ran off campus.

The student was later found by responding officers in a nearby apartment building and was allegedly found to be in possession of a BB gun.

Police said there is no threat to the school or the public. Mitchell High School is located in eastern Colorado Springs, near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road.