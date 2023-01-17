(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still working to find answers in the disappearance of 35-year-old Darlene Wallace.

According to CSPD, on Jan. 24, 2005, Wallace was reported missing by a family member who said Wallace left with her boyfriend and never came home.

Wallace was last seen on Jan. 17 at around noon, at a family member’s home in the area of the 2000 block of South Corona, near South Nevada Avenue and Lake Avenue.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Wallace is described as white, approximately 5’5” and 135lbs with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a mole on the rear of her left leg.

She was last seen wearing a blue and pink coat, a black short skirt or jeans, a tank top, high-heeled sandals, and earrings. Wallace may have also been wearing a watch and necklace.

Despite the passing of time, CSPD Cold Case detectives are still actively working to find answers. If you have any information about this missing person case, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.