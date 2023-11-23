(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A late evening shooting in northeast Colorado Springs resulted in a minor being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Wednesday, Nov. 22 police were called to a disturbance in the 3900 block of Loma Vista Point near Vickers and Flintridge Drives. While on the way officers were informed the call had been upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a minor with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Assault Unit took over the investigation and at this point, CSPD said all parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.