(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has charged a minor in a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old student at Doherty High School on Wednesday, March 22 at Barnes Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

CSPD said the minor driving the vehicle has been charged with Careless Driving Resulting in Death. Police said they would not be releasing the driver’s name due to their age.

On Wednesday around 7:20 a.m., CSPD officers were called to the area of Barnes Rd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy. near Doherty High School about a crash involving a student.

Officers learned the student was crossing Barnes Rd. in the crosswalk when she was hit by a Jeep traveling eastbound, that allegedly ran a red light. The student died on the scene and the driver remained at the site of the crash. The Major Crash Team responded to investigate.

CSPD said this is the 12th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2023. At the same time last year, there were five fatal traffic crashes.