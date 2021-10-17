CSPD: Man strangles victim, uses AR-15 to shoot into neighbor’s house

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested after police say he strangled a person and then used an assault rifle to try to kill his victim and a neighbor.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the 6700 block of Montarbor Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday after receiving several calls from neighbors who heard gunshots.

When police arrived, they found John Lott, 34, outside the location with a gunshot wound to the face.

After further investigation, police learned that Lott was involved in a domestic disturbance during which he strangled the victim to unconsciousness several times.

After the victim regained consciousness, they fled to a nearby neighbor’s house for help. When the neighbor allowed the victim inside his residence, Lott opened fire on the neighbor’s home with a shotgun.

Lott then retrieved an AR-15 rifle and continued to fire into the neighbor’s house. After firing numerous rounds into the residence, Lott tried to unlawfully enter the residence while armed with the AR-15.

By that time, the owner of the residence had armed himself with a firearm and, upon seeing Lott attempting to enter his residence, fired one round and struck the suspect in the face.

Lott was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The victim of the initial disturbance was also transported to a local hospital where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

DVASA was notified and responded to assist with the investigation.

