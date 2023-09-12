(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Police have arrested one man after an hours-long standoff that started with an alleged domestic violence incident in the Northgate area overnight on Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Monday, Sept. 11 at 11:14 p.m. officers were called to the 1600 block of Peregrine Vista Heights near Voyager Parkway about a domestic violence incident with a weapon. According to police, before officers arrived multiple shots were fired and a woman was shot.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Martet Urquhart, barricaded himself, the woman, and three children inside the home.

Tactical units and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, and at around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday morning Urquhart surrendered.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and police say she is stable. The three children were safely removed from the home and there were no other injuries during the incident.

Urquhart was taken to the Criminal Justice Center and faces multiple charges.