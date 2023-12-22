(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man for allegedly hitting an employee of a business he robbed.

On Dec. 17, CSPD responded to an assault in the parking lot near 400 West Fillmore Street and found an employee, later identified as 33-year-old Devin Davison, had been hit by a car.

CSPD said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Scotty Ranzel Johnson, had hit Davison with his car after robbing a business and was confronted by Davison.

On Friday, Dec. 22, detectives arrested Johnson on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder and Robbery.

The victim is not expected to survive his injuries, according to CSPD.