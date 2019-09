COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are asking for help finding a young girl who went missing in the Colorado Springs area.

Angelica Pena-Soto was last seen Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.

Angelica is described as a Hispanic girl, about 5’2, and approximately 150 pounds with curly dark hair. She was last seen wearing camouflage leggings, a black shirt and sweater, and gray/white Air Jordan tennis shoes.

If you have seen Angelica or know any information, please call the CSPD immediately.