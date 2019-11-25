1  of  9
CSPD looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

CSPD responds to scene at Memorial Hospital Central on November 25, 2019. / Lauren Scharf, FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of ‘shots fired’ at Memorial Hospital Central on East Boulder Street Monday afternoon.

It happened while a suspect, identified as Randy Bishop, was being evaluated at the hospital before he was to be transported to jail.

RANDY RAY BISHOP is a White Male, 35 years old, 6’1” tall, and 170 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. BISHOP is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Strangulation, Kidnapping, Felony Menacing and Child Abuse.

A CSPD spokesman said Bishop confronted a detective and was able to get control of the detective’s weapon and fire a shot.

The detective was hurt, but is expected to recover.

Bishop was able to get out of the hospital and into the parking lot, where he carjacked a silver BMW SUV and drove off.

CSPD is actively looking for Bishop, who they’ve described as “armed and dangerous”.

The hospital was put on lockdown during the incident, but as of 5 p.m. on Monday, it was operating normally.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

