CSPD looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of ‘shots fired’ at Memorial Hospital Central on East Boulder Street Monday afternoon.

It happened while a suspect, identified as Randy Bishop, was being evaluated at the hospital before he was to be transported to jail.

RANDY RAY BISHOP is a White Male, 35 years old, 6’1” tall, and 170 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. BISHOP is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Strangulation, Kidnapping, Felony Menacing and Child Abuse.

A CSPD spokesman said Bishop confronted a detective and was able to get control of the detective’s weapon and fire a shot.

The detective was hurt, but is expected to recover.

Bishop was able to get out of the hospital and into the parking lot, where he carjacked a silver BMW SUV and drove off.

CSPD is actively looking for Bishop, who they’ve described as “armed and dangerous”.

A man got in a fight with a detective at Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs who then grabbed the officers gun and fired a shot. Police say he ran and stole a Silver BMW SUV. @CSPDPIO are searching for him tonight and the hospital is no longer on lockdown @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/Xd8uIT99Za — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) November 26, 2019

The hospital was put on lockdown during the incident, but as of 5 p.m. on Monday, it was operating normally.

This is a developing story and will be updated.