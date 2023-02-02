(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A group of suspects allegedly involved in several stolen vehicle incidents were arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers after a stolen vehicle was found at a Kum & Go gas station on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

On Wednesday around 10:14 a.m., officers were called to the Kum & Go gas station at 2588 Airport Road about a suspicious vehicle. Citizens saw a white Kia sedan at the gas pumps occupied by minors, which they suspected was stolen due to damage to the vehicle.

When officers arrived at the area and attempted to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the Kia drove from officers, striking another vehicle in the parking lot and injuring the occupants of the victim’s vehicle.

The investigation later revealed that the Kia was an unreported stolen vehicle. Detectives of CSPD’s Motor Vehicle Theft unit were aware of several boys who were involved in the theft of Kia vehicles and responded to the area where the suspects lived.

Detectives found the stolen vehicle and began surveillance of it. Police said eventually, detectives and the Tactical Enforcement Unit contacted the stolen vehicle at a grocery store. The suspects attempted to run but were captured.

CSPD said the investigation identified several suspects who they said were involved in a pattern of stolen Kia vehicles and the suspects referred to themselves as the “Kia Boys.”