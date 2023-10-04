(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Creed’s vest, which is sponsored by David Cozad of Colorado Springs, will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,289 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

K9 Creed’s body armor is expected to arrive in eight to ten weeks.