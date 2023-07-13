(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect wanted for First-Degree Attempted Murder involving a firearm was arrested after he tried to run from police before he was apprehended by a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 that was assisting a task force between CSPD and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

According to CSPD, on Wednesday, July 12 at around 2 p.m. detectives with CSPD and EPSO’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force spotted the suspect, who had a history of illegally carrying a firearm and resisting arrest, according to CSPD.

The suspect was walking alone in the 3900 block of North Weber Street near North Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway when detectives approached him and attempted to surround him with cars. The suspect ignored commands from detectives and ran.

CSPD Officer Ferguson and K9 Kai were in the area assisting detectives. The suspect ran toward the two and despite warnings given by Officer Ferguson, the suspect refused and jumped a fence into a residential area.

CSPD said that based on the danger to the community, the victim of the crime, officers in the area, and the desperation of the suspect to avoid arrest, Officer Ferguson released Kai.

Kai chased the suspect over the fence and quickly apprehended the suspect in the upper hamstring/buttocks area. The suspect was arrested and given prompt medical attention on the scene, then taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“Detectives with the Violent Offender Fugitive Task, Officer Ferguson and Canine Kai should be commended for their efforts in apprehending a very dangerous subject who posed a threat to our community. Hopefully, the subjects arrest will bring some comfort to the victim of the attempted murder,” said CSPD.