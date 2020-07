COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are searching for an at-risk child.

13-year-old Sebastian Rice was last seen in the area of 1400 W. Rio Grande wearing grey pants, a white/grey sweatshirt, and carrying a black bag. He’s described as a 5’1, white male, 100 lbs, w/ brown hair & brown eyes.

If you have information about Rice call (719) 444-7000.