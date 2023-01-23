(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tweeted out a community notification around Noon on Monday, Jan. 23 regarding a text message appearing to threaten a shooting at a Colorado Springs school.

The tweet said, “We are aware of a text message that has been going around alleging a shooting was to occur at a school in Colorado Springs. The threat does not appear to be credible, we continue to work with our schools in this ongoing investigation.”

FOX21 News will update this article as more information becomes available.