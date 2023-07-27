(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, July 26.

According to CSPD, on Wednesday at around 11:12 p.m. officers were called to a shooting in the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue south of I-25. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the alleged shooter left the scene before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.