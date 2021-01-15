CSPD investigating serious rollover crash on the off-ramp of Bijou Street

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a two-car rollover crash on the off-ramp of Bijou Street from northbound I-25 Friday night.

Westbound Bijou at I-25 will be closed until approximately 10 p.m. for the investigation.

Officers were called around 5 p.m. CSPD has determined a blue sedan was exiting I-25 and approached the intersection of Bijou Street. The sedan failed to stop for a red light and entered the intersection where it struck the drivers side front of a full size pickup traveling westbound on Bijou.

Police said the pickup rolled several times and the passengers sustained minor injuries. One of the occupants of the sedan sustained serious/ life-threatening injuries.

Speed and lack of seatbelt usage are factors in this case. The crash remains under investigation.