CSPD investigating deadly hit and run crash on Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a pedestrian hit by an SUV Tuesday night and officers are asking for help finding the driver of the SUV.

Police have confirmed the pedestrian died on scene. The crash happened before 9:30 p.m. near N. Academy Boulevard and Rebecca Lane.

Academy Boulevard is closed northbound between Village Road and Carefree. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Police say a black SUV fled from the scene on N. Academy Bl., near Rebecca Lane heading north. If you witnessed the crash call (719) 444-7000 with any additional information.

This is a developing story as more information is available this article will be updated.