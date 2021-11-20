CSPD investigating potentially fatal shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting with multiple victims at the Memorial Park Skate Park Saturday evening.

Calls first came in about several gun shots being fired just after 7 p.m. Saturday. When Colorado Springs Police Officers arrived on scene, multiple victims were found.

Today at 7:14PM, our officers responded to the northeast corner of Memorial Park in response to a reported shooting. Given the preliminary information received, the Homicide/Assault Unit is responding to conduct the investigation. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 21, 2021

CSPD says its homicide and assault unit are responding to the scene to investigate.

When asked, a CSPD lieutenant could not confirm any fatalities, but said that only “some” of the victims were transported to a local hospital.

Police have not taken a suspect into custody as of 8:20 p.m., though CSPD says there is no threat to the community at this time. There is no suspect information that has been released.

CSPD asks anyone with information on this incident to call them at 719-444-7000 or crime stoppers at 719-634-7867 to remain anonymous.

