COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police officers are investigating back-to-back robberies that happened Friday night.

1st Robbery

Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, officers with the Falcon and Stetson Hill Divisions responded to a robbery with a weapon at a business in the 2800 block of Briargate Boulevard.

2800 block of Briargate Boulevard

According to police, four men entered the building. One man brandished a weapon while the other three men jumped behind the counter and took various items from cigarette displays and the cash register.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

2nd Robbery

Then, at 11:26 p.m., the Gold Hill Division received an armed robbery call for service from the 7-11 Store located at 825 N. Nevada Avenue.

825 N Nevada Avenue

When officers arrived, they learned the store had been robbed at gunpoint by three unidentified men. An undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise was taken during the robbery. The suspects were last seen fleeing the store on foot.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects during the initial investigation. There were no reported injuries sustained during the robbery.

Both robberies are currently under investigation.