COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police are investigating following another shooting at the skating area in Memorial Park.

It happened on Saturday night. Police say the victim was driven to a hospital by family members, where he underwent surgery and is in recovery. No arrests have been made.

Memorial Park is no stranger to shootings. Last November, 23-year-old Gage Celano and 14-year-old Dominic Celano were killed in a shooting at the same skate park. 12-year-old Dylan Celano was severely injured.

No arrests have been made in that case as well. Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest of the person(s) responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-8000-222-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous as Crime Stoppers does not ask for any callers to offer their names or any other kind of personal information. Any information can also be submitted at this link.