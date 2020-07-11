CSPD investigates serious crash off Maizeland Rd. and Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a serious crash late Friday night at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road.
At 11 p.m. officers had the intersection blocked off. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
There are at least three-vehicles involved in the crash and a pick-up truck is flipped over on Maizeland Rd.
CSPD has not confirmed what the injuries are from the accident or how many people were involved in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
