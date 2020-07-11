CSPD investigates serious crash off Maizeland Rd. and Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a serious crash late Friday night at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road.

At 11 p.m. officers had the intersection blocked off. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is Kevin. He was in the line at Carl’s Jr. Right next to where the accident happen. I asked him to explain what he saw/heard. @FOX21News #Coloradosprings pic.twitter.com/Q5MQgsyW4i — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) July 11, 2020

There are at least three-vehicles involved in the crash and a pick-up truck is flipped over on Maizeland Rd.

Officials on scene are walking around asking people if they saw what happened leading up to the accident. Lots of people gathered around a nearby parking lot looking at the aftermath of this crash. @FOX21News #ColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/spfSHSZemV — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) July 11, 2020

CSPD has not confirmed what the injuries are from the accident or how many people were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.





Members of the FOX21 News team were on scene minutes after the crash.

Stick with FOX21 News for the latest on this developing story.