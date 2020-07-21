CSPD investigates serious crash involving pedestrian on S Nevada

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officers with Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at Las Vegas Street and South Nevada Ave.

Northbound traffic was shut down for several hours at that location as well as Mill Street. As of 9:25 p.m. all northbound lanes of Nevada Ave at Las Vegas St (and Mill Street) have been reopened.

Police have not said the age or name of the victim or if the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

