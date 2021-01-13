CSPD investigates deadly crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly crash involving a Sedan and a motorcycle Wednesday night.

According to officers, a white sedan was going south on Austin Bluffs and turned left onto Oro Blanco Dr. when a motorcyclist going north hit the passenger’s side door around 6 p.m.

CSPD confirmed that one person has died and another is seriously injured.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

