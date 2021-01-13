CSPD investigates deadly crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday night

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly crash involving a Sedan and a motorcycle Wednesday night.

According to officers, a white sedan was going south on Austin Bluffs and turned left onto Oro Blanco Dr. when a motorcyclist going north hit the passenger’s side door around 6 p.m.

CSPD confirmed that one person has died and another is seriously injured.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX21 News for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local