CSPD investigates deadly crash at East Fountain Boulevard and Murray Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Friday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and Murray Boulevard.

Officers said a sedan was traveling eastbound on Fountain Boulevard and attempted to make a left turn onto Murray Boulevard. As the vehicle made the turn, it was struck by an oncoming Mazda sedan traveling westbound on Fountain Boulevard. All three occupants of the sedan and the passenger of the Mazda were transported to the hospital.

A Mazda passenger succumbed to her injuries while en route to the hospital. The deceased passenger has been identified as 38-year-old Kathryn Reeves of Woodland Park, Colorado.

Speed or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

This is still an active investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

At the time of this crash, Reeves was the 16th traffic crash fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020. At the time of the crash in 2019, there were 18 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information, or who is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7876) or 1 (800) 222-8477.