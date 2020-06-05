CSPD investigates auto-pedestrian crash during protest Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating an incident that occurred at a protest in downtown on Wednesday where a woman protesting was hit by a jeep.

CSPD was notified of an auto-pedestrian crash involving a gold Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of North Cascade Avenue and East Pikes Peak Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

The crash occurred at the scene of a protest, where approximately 150 people were laying and blocking the intersection of North Cascade Avenue and East Pikes Peak Avenue. According to police, at the time of the crash, a large crowd prevented law enforcement and medical personnel from quickly rendering aid or investigating.

The initial report was that the pedestrian suffered an injured shoulder, however, the woman suffered serious bodily injury as a result of the crash.

Here’s the video from the beginning! He drove the whole way around the corner with a woman on his hood. She was awake when being put into the ambulance. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/QJNKjLqBuf — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) June 4, 2020

Due to the nature of the incident, the CSPD’s Major Crash Team has assumed responsibility for the investigation. Police are aware of many videos of the incident online and are asking if anyone has any personal cell phone video of the incident that has not been shown in the media, to please contact CSPD.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.