CSPD investigates a report of a police impersonator Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a report of a police impersonator that pulled over a woman on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched around noon to an address in the Gold Hill Division regarding a possible impersonating a police officer case.

The caller advised she had made a stop for gas near Maizeland and Academy. After leaving the gas station, she was pulled over at a business parking lot, near Constitution and Academy.

She told officers she was pulled over by a white, large car, with large emergency lights on top, chipped paint, and no markings. The suspect who stopped her was described as a white man, fairly tall and thin, had blonde patchy facial hair, blonde eyebrows, prominent sideburns, and was bald.

The caller said the man spoke with a bit of a southern accent.

The woman described the uniform and said he was not wearing a gun belt or the tools that are commonly seen on a police officer’s gun belt. He was not wearing a badge on his incomplete uniform, and there were no shoulder patches on his light blue uniform shirt.

CSPD is asking for anyone with information regarding this suspect to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.