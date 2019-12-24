CSPD investigate deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run fatal crash near S. Circle Drive and Monterey Road that happened early Saturday morning.

The crash involved a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Murano. According to police, the Nissan was southbound on S. Circle Drive when it was sideswiped by the Ford, which was also southbound. The Ford was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. The Nissan driver, who was not injured, immediately pulled to the side of the road and called police.

A short time later the police department was informed the Ford ran off the right side of the road near the S. Circle Dr. and Hancock Expressway interchange. First responders arrived at that scene and determined the driver, and only occupant of the Ford had died.

During the investigation, officers determined the Ford continued southbound on S. Circle Drive after the initial crash and attempted to exit onto Hancock Expressway. Due to the excessive speed, the driver lost control of the Ford, ran off the left side of the road, struck a light pole, and then rolled the vehicle, eventually coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, 37-year-old Alfredo R. Palacio of Colorado Springs, died on scene. Palacio was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. In addition to excessive speed, police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

This is the 42nd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time in 2018, there were 48 fatalities.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.