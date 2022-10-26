(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for Fall 2022 Drug Take Back Day. The event, which encourages people to dispose of expired prescription medication, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CSPD said, “the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects their commitment to American’s safety and health by encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.”

CSPD will have four locations where you can drop off old prescription medication: